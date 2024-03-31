Around the Rez: April 3

NDN Book Club pink truck tour

A pink semi-truck will be distributing over 10,000 books on Navajo Nation to help improve literacy and support Indigenous writers. Kinsale Drake, Pte San Win Little Whiteman, and Lily Painter, the founders of the NDN Book Club, are hitting the road April 1 - April 5. The team will also be handing out product donations curated by sponsor Amy Denet Deal from 4KINSHIP.

April 1 - Kickoff at the Navajo Nation Library in Window Rock, all day

April 2 - Leupp Chapter House, 3-7 p.m. MST

April 3 - Change Labs in Tuba City 2-6 p.m.

April 5 - Diné College Library in Shiprock, N.M. 2-6 p.m.

Flagstaff High School's 45th Annual Powwow April 19-20

Flagstaff High School's Native American Club presents the 45th Annual Powwow April 19-20. There will be an arts and crafts bazaar and special performances by Joe Tohonnie Jr. and the Crown Dancers, Madilynn Benally and Flag High Records. MC is Rick Yazzie.Grand entry is 7 p.m. April 19 and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 20. Admission is $7 a day but free for 65+, children under 5 years and veterans with ID. This is a drug and alcohol free event. For more information contact dmarks@fusd1.org or (928) 600-8129.

Free Tax Help in Tuba City

Coconino County has been offering free tax help in Tuba City for over 10 years now at at County Supervisor Lena Fowler's office, 46 Maple Street. Staff and volunteers are all IRS certified tax preparers. By appointment only through April 8. Monday intake only and pick-up on Friday. Open 10 a.m. - noon and 1-3 p.m. Call 928-283-4518.

Free Tax Help in Sheep Springs

The Tooh' Haltsooi council of Naataanii (Sheep Spring) Chapter is offering free in-person income tax preperation services. Mondays only from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment needed. This is through AARP, open to anyone but especially ages 50+ and those that can't afford paid tax prep.

Women's Bible Study Mondays

A ladies Bible study is offered on Mondays at 6:15 p.m. Located at the Across Nations campus at the KHAC radio station in Tse Bonito, N.M. For more information, call (505) 371-5587.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

A 12-step support meeting will be held at the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.