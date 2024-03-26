OFFERS
Man arrested following manhunt near Winslow

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 26, 2024 1:17 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man was arrested by the Navajo Police Department following a brief manhunt near Highway 99 in the area of Turquoise Ranches west of Winslow, Arizona.

At approximately 6:42 p.m. March 20, deputies with Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and AZDPS Troopers were called to Highway 99 near milepost 58 for a report of a man shooting near the highway and possibly shooting at cars as they drove by.

The man was described as being Native American in his late 20's, 5 feet, 7 inches, approximately 140 pounds, wearing all black.

Upon arrival, DPS troopers located a man who immediately ran west from the roadway. They were unable to locate the subject after that. Due to the nature of the call, deputies called the Northern Arizona Regional SWAT Team to assist in attempting to locate the subject. Deputies and troopers also called the DPS Ranger helicopter to attempt to locate anyone in the area.

After several hours of searching for the subject, law enforcement were unable to locate anyone in the area. A RAVE emergency message was sent to residents in the area warning them of the situation.

On March 21, the Navajo Police Department notified law enforcement that the man had been apprehended.

Information provided by CCSO

