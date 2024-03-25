OFFERS
Winslow man sentenced to 15 years for shooting man who was with ex

Angus Prine, 26, of Winslow, was sentenced to 15 years in prison March 5. (Photo/NCSO)

Originally Published: March 25, 2024 4:14 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Angus Prine, 26, of Winslow, Arizona, was sentenced in Navajo County Superior Court to 15 years in prison for burglary, aggravated assault, and misconduct involving weapons, March 5.

During the early hours of Dec. 5, 2023, Prine entered a private residence, kicked open a bedroom door and jumped on a 30-year-old Winslow man who was asleep in the bed with Prine’s ex-girlfriend.

Prine punched the man multiple times and when the man observed Prine trying to pull a gun from his waistband, he pushed Prine from the bed.

Prine stood a few feet away from the bed and shot the victim in the chest with a 9 millimeter pistol, according to reports.

A scuffle ensued and a roommate entered the room to pull Prine away. Prine escaped through a window and was later taken into custody at his grandparents’ house by Winslow police officers. The victim survived his injuries.

“For such a young man, Mr. Prine has a long history of criminal activity, often involving substance abuse and weapons, a dangerous combination,” Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon said.

Prine’s criminal history, began at the age of 11 and has included weapons and assault convictions, and imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to the newest charges in February.

“Our community is safer with this violent criminal behind bars,” Carlyon said.

Information from NCSO.

