Tuba City Senior Center has groundbreaking ceremony

Originally Published: March 25, 2024 1:34 p.m.

The new Senior Center in Tuba City officially broke ground Feb. 23. The project was approved in November 2023. Officials thanked the Navajo Nation Division of Community Development, Navajo Nation Office of President and Vice President and the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller for their support, as well as Indigenous Design Studios & Architects and former Tuba City Senior Center supervisor Sarah McCabe. (Photo/To’Nanees’Dizi Chapter)

