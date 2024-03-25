OFFERS
Shiprock man facing life for alleged murder

Originally Published: March 25, 2024 1:51 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE — Morrie Lee Begaye recently appeared in federal court on an indictment charging him with second degree murder.

Begaye, 36, of Shiprock, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, will remain in custody pending trial which has not been scheduled.

According to the indictment, on June 26, 2022, Begaye unlawfully killed a man with malice aforethought.

If convicted of the current charge, Begaye faces up to life imprisonment.

Information from the Department of Justice.

