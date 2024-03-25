PRCA rodeo to be held in Window Rock May 31-June 2

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — “Home of the Navajo” (Diné Bikéyah) PRCA Rodeo will be held May 31 – June 2 at the Dean C. Jackson Arena/Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock, Arizona.

Special guests will include rodeo, bull riding and roping champions Binion Cervi, Erich Rogers, Aaron Tsingine, Derrick Begay, Jacauy Hale, Tara Seaton and Hiyo Yazzie.

More information is available at https://nnfair.org/prca-rodeo.