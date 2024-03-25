Phoenix woman arrested in Winslow had 31 pounds of meth

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Karen Reyes-Lopez, 34, of Phoenix, was arrested March 19 after officers found dangerous drugs in her car at a 1 a.m. traffic stop, according to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

A Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit Deputy conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 255 in Winslow. A search of the vehicle revealed more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $564,269.

Reyes-Lopez was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, drug transport and drug sale.

She is currently being held on a No Bond hold at Navajo County Jail.

Information from NCSO.