Tue, March 26
Navajo Nation Primary Election date changes to July 30

Mildred James of Sanders, Arizona, shows her "I Voted" sticker as she waits for results of the Navajo Nation presidential primary election Aug. 28, 2019 in Window Rock. (AP Photo/Cayla Nimmo)

Originally Published: March 25, 2024 1:59 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. ­­— Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed an emergency council resolution March 8, changing the Navajo Nation Primary Election date for 2024, in response to a recent law passed by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs last month.

On Feb. 9, Governor Hobbs signed into law House Bill 2785, changing Arizona’s 2024 primary election date, among other provisions.

Under the new Law, Arizona will conduct its primary election on July 30, 2024, a week earlier than the Navajo Nation Primary Election.

This means that for the 2024 election cycle, there will be two primary dates for Arizona Navajo constituents who have historically only had one. Navajos who vote in Utah or New Mexico elections are already familiar with separate primary voting days.

Arizona is a swing state, and the number of Navajo voters is significant.

The Navajo Board of Election Supervisors reports the date change of the 2024 Arizona primary election will impact Navajo voter turnout and dilute the Navajo vote and urged the Navajo Nation Council to modify the date of the Navajo Nation primary election.

The council responded and passed emergency resolution CMA-13-24 by a vote of 8 to 6 earlier this month.

The Navajo Election Administration and the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors will ensure proper notices are communicated to the Navajo voters regarding this critical change.

“I appreciate that our voters understand the importance of setting the Navajo Nation primary election on the same day as the Arizona election,” Nygren said. “I support the right to vote and agree to this change by signing this resolution into law.

Information provided by OPVP.

