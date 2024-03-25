Navajo Nation Police Department Class 59 graduates 7 officers

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On March 15, seven Navajo Nation Police Academy recruits — one woman and six men — took their oaths in front of loved ones, friends, and the community at the Navajo Nation Museum.

Class 59 graduates are April Morris, Vernon Chee, Ardy Johnson, Jonathan Robertson, Vincent Tsosie, Laken Wauneka and Roy Luani. The officers range in age from early 20s to early 40s.

Beginning as 12 recruits, the graduates completed 1,000 hours of training, including physical exercise, defensive tactics, firearms training, constitutional law, patrol operations, de-escalation and CPR.

“These are the people we call in times of emergency and urgency, and when people are upset, they point the finger at that badge and uniform,” said Michael Anderson, executive director of the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety. “However, through all that, the people who support officers the most are their families.”

At their graduation reception, the seven new officers spoke of the rigors of training and their gratitude for their families and one another to get through it with encouragement, a laugh, a meal, or a hug.

Officer Luani, full Samoan from the Polynesian island country of the Independent State of Samoa, performed the “Siva Tau,” a Samoan warrior dance that evokes ferocity, at their graduation reception.

Patrick Sandoval, chief of staff in the Office of the President and Vice President, spoke on behalf of Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren to congratulate the new officers.

“We encourage each one of you to get out there and to become a part of the community with the youth with the elderly,” he said. “Work with community leadership. Work with the community people. We asked you to become leaders.”

Information from Office of the President and Vice President.