Hopi master silversmiths to demonstrate work at Desert View Watchtower

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Cultural Demonstration Programs featuring Native American artists will take place March 26-28 at Desert View Watchtower near the east entrance of Grand Canyon National Park.

This week features master silversmiths Duane Tawahongva and Amos Hasken, who will demonstrate how they handcraft earrings, pendants and bracelets, from start to finish.

Tawahongva, from Mishongnovi Village, is a self-taught silversmith, working in traditional Hopi silver overlay. His striking designs reflect the rich Hopi Culture and are inspired by the petroglyphs found throughout the region. His designs include rain clouds, water waves, prayer feathers and clan symbols. His sincere hope is that his jewelry brings blessings and serenity to all who wear it.



Hasken was raised in a remote part of the Navajo Reservation at a time when traditions were still strong and people still did things in the old way. At a young age Hasken became fascinated with traditional cultural items, including rugs, jewelry, baskets and rattles. His jewelry reflects those traditions through the way he selects and arranges precious stones in handmade sterling silver settings.

Cultural Demonstrations take place at Desert View Watchtower through November. A schedule for the next two weeks can be found on the park’s website.