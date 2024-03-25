Around the Rez: March 27

Community Easter Egg Hunt March 29

Diné College Shiprock campus will have a community Easter Egg Hunt on March 29, 1-5 p.m. The free event will have resource booths and a best dressed prize for ages 3-10. There will be prizes for egg winners in each each group: 3-10 years old, 11-18 years old and 19+ It will be at the north campus, behind Shiprock IHS Hospital. Contact (505) 368-3540 for more information.

Easter march for Jesus March 29

Window Rock ChristianCenter invites everyone to a "No Greater Love" march around town on Good Friday, March 29. The event begins at noon at the cinema parking lot and continues to the bank, gas station and flea market. It ends at WRCC north of the tribal fairgrounds. Passersby will see the re-enactment of Jesus caryying the cross. Contact Ron at (928) 814-5150 for more information.

Easter Contest for Fatherless Boys

Mentor Me Ministries, a Christian ministry for fatherless boys, has an Easter contest and the rewards are free sports and game items. What does Easter mean? Call or text 1-800-787-5044 with a biblical answer.

Free Tax Help in Tuba City

Coconino County has been offering free tax help in Tuba City for over 10 years now at at County Supervisor Lena Fowler's office, 46 Maple Street. Staff and volunteers are all IRS certified tax preparers. By appointment only through April 8. Monday intake only and pick-up on Friday. Open 10 a.m. - noon and 1-3 p.m. Call 928-283-4518.

Free Tax Help in Sheep Springs

The Tooh' Haltsooi council of Naataanii (Sheep Spring) Chapter is offering free in-person income tax preperation services. Mondays only from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment needed. This is through AARP, open to anyone but especially ages 50+ and those that can't afford paid tax prep.

Women's Bible Study Mondays

A ladies Bible study is offered on Mondays at 6:15 p.m. Located at the Across Nations campus at the KHAC radio station in Tse Bonito, N.M. For more information, call (505) 371-5587.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

A 12-step support meeting will be held at the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

