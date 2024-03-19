OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Winslow Super Spellers

Originally Published: March 19, 2024 12:27 p.m.

The Winslow Unified School District Board recognized district spelling bee participants Tucker Baker, Elijah Reyes, Gabriel Gerber and Shaunce’ Yellowhair. Yellowhair was the District Spelling Bee Champion and represented Winslow and Navajo County at the State Spelling Bee on March 16. (Photo/WUSD)

The Top 5 Arizona State Spelling Bee Winners for 2024 are:

1st Place - Aliyah Alpert, 8th Grade, Age 13, Alpert Home School, Homeschool, Yavapai County

2nd Place - Isabelle Garcia, 7th Grade, Age 13, Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School, Kyrene Elementary School District, Maricopa Region 1

3rd Place - Esha Marupudi, 6th Grade, Age 11, BASIS Chandler, Independent Charter School, Maricopa Region 6

4th Place - Ethan Knudson, 8th Grade, Age 14, Masada Charter School, Independent Charter School, Mohave County

5th Place - Aneesh Kulkarni, 6th Grade, Age 12, Desert Trails Elementary, Paradise Valley Unified School District, Maricopa Region 2

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas