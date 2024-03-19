Winslow Super Spellers

The Winslow Unified School District Board recognized district spelling bee participants Tucker Baker, Elijah Reyes, Gabriel Gerber and Shaunce’ Yellowhair. Yellowhair was the District Spelling Bee Champion and represented Winslow and Navajo County at the State Spelling Bee on March 16. (Photo/WUSD)

The Top 5 Arizona State Spelling Bee Winners for 2024 are:

1st Place - Aliyah Alpert, 8th Grade, Age 13, Alpert Home School, Homeschool, Yavapai County

2nd Place - Isabelle Garcia, 7th Grade, Age 13, Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School, Kyrene Elementary School District, Maricopa Region 1

3rd Place - Esha Marupudi, 6th Grade, Age 11, BASIS Chandler, Independent Charter School, Maricopa Region 6

4th Place - Ethan Knudson, 8th Grade, Age 14, Masada Charter School, Independent Charter School, Mohave County

5th Place - Aneesh Kulkarni, 6th Grade, Age 12, Desert Trails Elementary, Paradise Valley Unified School District, Maricopa Region 2