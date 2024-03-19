Council pays tribute to former Sawmill Chapter Vice President Harold Morgan

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation council offered condolences to the family of Sawmill community member Harold Morgan, who passed away Feb. 18, at the age of 85.

Morgan is Dibé Łizhiní and born for Tséníjíkiní. His maternal grandfather is Tábaahí and his paternal grandfather is Tó’aheedlíinii. He served as the Sawmill Chapter Secretary from 1996 to 2004 and the Sawmill Chapter Vice-President from 2004-2008.

He was also employed with the Navajo Nation Legislative Branch for 40 years, having retired in 2014. While working for the Legislative Branch, Morgan was responsible for the administrative duties of overseeing the Navajo Nation Council Chamber.

“On behalf of my colleagues of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, I offer our thoughts and prayers to Former Sawmill Vice-President Harold Morgan’s family, former colleagues, and the Sawmill community. For many years, Mr. Morgan was the keeper of the peoples’ home — the Council Chamber. He shared with many the stories behind the murals inside the Council Chamber and the history of our Navajo people. We honor and remember his longtime service to the Navajo Nation and our communities, and we pray for comfort for his loved ones,” said Speaker Curley.

The Council’s Naabik’íyati’ Committee paid tribute to Morgan with a moment of silence.

“I want to thank and commend Harold Morgan and his family for his service as a veteran but also to our community of Sawmill as our former Vice-President and Secretary/Treasurer" said Council Delegate Dr. Andy Nez (Crystal, Fort Defiance, Red Lake, Sawmill). “I extend my sincere condolences with deep gratitude and prayer to his family for sharing his leadership with the Nation.”

Morgan has five daughters, one son, 18 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was married to his wife Marjorie Morgan for 57 years.

Harold’s daughter Marinda said that her father spoke highly of Chief Manuelito, who paved the way for education on the Nation.

“He was big on education and always influenced his children and grandchildren to continue with their education. Several of his children and grandchildren graduated from Arizona State University,” Marinda said. “He loved to travel and loved his family.”

Funeral services for Harold Morgan took place Feb. 26.

Information provided by Navajo Nation Council.