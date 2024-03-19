City of Winslow to hold open house for General Plan updates

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The city of Winslow is holding an open house meeting to discuss the city’s update to the General Plan March 26.

The meeting will allow for discussion of land use maps and interaction with the public.

The purpose of the open house is to provide and opportunity for the mayor, council and staff to present a draft of the city’s updated General Plan to the public and provide an opportunity for the public to discuss the plan with city officials in an interactive setting.

The most recent draft can be found on the city of Winslow website.

After initial presentation and discussion of the General Plan, the mayor will recess the meeting to allow for the public to view proposed land use maps and stations located throughout the room. Council members will be stationed at different map locations to listen to public comments. Members of the public are encouraged to view maps and share feedback.

The meeting will be at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce at 523 West Second Street.