Several students from Winslow High School were selected to the Northwest Honors Region Band and Orchestra. Performers include: Kale Rivera, percussion; Kai Tafoya, violin; Hailey Jimmie, viola; Samuel Roanhorse, cello; Raeanna Becenti, cello; Vicente Vargas, cello; Lena Kootswatewa, cello; Walton Francis, bass; and Noah Martin, percussion (alternate). (Photo/WHS)