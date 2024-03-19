Around Winslow: March 20

Community needs survey

The Navajo County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program is asking for help to capture information for a public needs assessment and to enhance future planning. The survey will close on March 22. The survey is on the City of Winslow webpage.

Free Gardening Class March 20

The Winslow Chamber of Commerce is hosting a gardening class March 20, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Topics will be watering, fertilizing and pest management.

Easter Egg Hunt March 30

Indoor pool parking lot will host an easter egg hunt on Easter Day, March 30 at 10 a.m. Winslow arts council will be taking free photos of attendees with the Easter bunny. Call the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714 for more information.

Free Tax Aide Winslow

There is free tax prep for all with IRS certified prepareres through the AARP Foundation every Friday through April 12, at the Winslow Senior Center, 212 E. 2nd Street. Appointments are required. Call (928) 919-9277 to make an appointment or go to taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a Pre-K story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Tai Chi for arthritis & fall prevention

Tai Chi is being offered on Mondays, 11 a.m. - noon, through March. At the Winslow Girl Scout House, corner of Loy Engelhardt Way and N. Colorado Avenue. For questions contact Ellen Parker, NACOG Aging Health and Wellness Supervisor, at (928) 213-5245.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd Street.

