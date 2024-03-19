Arizona Lottery to support Native American students at NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Lottery recently announced it will provide $25,000 to support Native and Indigenous students at Northern Arizona University (NAU). In partnership with the NAU Honors College, the Lottery will fully fund five students to participate in the Honors Native American Summer Research Program in June 2024.

Established in 2022, the summer research program is designed to be a highly personalized and highly impactful program that provides access and opportunity for Indigenous students to succeed in higher education, according to the university.

The program features a five-week living and learning research experience, faculty and peer mentorship, career and professional programming, and a final symposium and presentation of students’ work. Several students who have completed this program have won national awards and recognition.

Ryan Gilbert is an NAU student who participated in the Honors Native American Summer Research Program. He was raised on the Navajo Nation in Burnt Corn Valley.

As a history major at NAU, Gilbert enjoys learning about the Navajo and Hopi cultures and recently took a keen interest in Hopi katsina dolls.

“Even though the Hopi reservation was a stone’s throw away, I mostly just spent my time herding sheep, working on stuff, doing school work,” Gilbert said. “(Katsina dolls) didn’t really cross my mind until I got into the history department over here.”

After Gilbert overheard a professor telling a student there were 80 katsina dolls stored in the history department that had become mislabeled following a 2012 building renovation, Gilbert wanted to help.

“They came from a trading family — the Babbitt family — one of their daughters, named Rose Walsh Babbitt, she amassed a collection,” Gilbert said.

The Babbitt’s were one of Flagstaff’s founding families. Rose Babbitt lived from 1887-1968 and the Babbitt’s donated her collection after her death.

Gilbert received approval to identify the katsina dolls and initiated the project in June 2023 as part of the Honors Native American Summer Research Program. He continues to work on the project as a student researcher while he completes his undergraduate studies at NAU. He anticipates graduating in May of this year and hopes to continue his research next year as a graduate student.

“Some of them (katsina dolls) can be easily identified because of the colors they have and how they look — okay, that’s easily an eagle, that’s easily a bear, that’s easily a coyote — but for other ones, they can be a bit more tricky,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert uses a guidebook to help identify the katsina dolls, but for those that are more difficult to identify, Gilbert drives two hours to the Hopi reservation to speak to the Katsina doll carvers themselves.

“This is their culture, I’m going to ask them (rather) than guessing by myself,” Gilbert said.

The Hopi carvers are often able to identify artists or give more background about the groups of katsina dolls presented.

“Most of them are supportive,” Gilbert said. “I told them (the katsina dolls) have been scrambled, they have the wrong names, the interpretation is the 1980s which wasn’t really kind to Natives back then…I told them, if I don’t do this, the collection’s not going to get touched for another 10 years.”

When Gilbert is done re-labeling the katsina dolls, he believes NAU will once again display them for the public — minus the ones that aren’t supposed to be shown because of religious beliefs.

Eventually, Gilbert hopes to obtain his doctorate and teach Native American history at the university level.

The Arizona Lottery and NAU encourage interested students to apply online by March 22, 2024. All currently enrolled students who identify with Native American, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, or Alaska Native heritage are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about the NAU Honors Native American Summer Research Program visit nau.edu/nisf/hnasrp.