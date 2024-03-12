U.S. Senate votes in favor of RECA reauthorization, add-ons

WASHINGTON — The United States Senate voted (69-30) in favor of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act (S.3853), sponsored by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) March 7.

This bipartisan effort demonstrates Congress’ commitment to addressing the challenges faced by individuals affected by uranium exposure and underscores the importance of supporting those who have endured the consequences of radiation exposure.

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act seeks to extend well-deserved assistance to individuals who have suffered extreme health complications due to exposure to radioactive materials from the development and testing of nuclear weapons.

“We are so grateful to the Arizona and New Mexico delegation for their unfailing support through this long process,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said. “And we are particularly grateful for our friends from Missouri who got this bill to where it is today.”

Navajo Nation Washington Office Director Justin Ahasteen also expressed his enthusiasm for the majority vote in Senate.

“I cannot even begin to express how meaningful this vote was for the Navajo uranium workers who sat in the gallery with me to watch the vote,” Ahasteen said. “We were all disappointed that our Utah senators did not support this bill, as thousands of our Navajo people live in Utah, and it is the location of so many of the mines that poisoned our people. We hope our Utah representatives in the House will do better than our senators.”

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Reauthorization Act now moves to the House of Representatives. The Navajo Nation Washington Office urges members of the House to consider the importance of this legislation. The Navajo Nation will continue to advocate for the bipartisan momentum built in the Senate to ensure Navajo uranium mine workers get the help they deserve.