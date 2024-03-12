San Carlos Apache Tribe celebrates Girls Who Game

TEMPE, Ariz. — Teams from the San Carlos Apache Intermediate, Middle, and High Schools are participating in the Girls Who Game program, an initiative aimed at increasing STEM education opportunities for students in grades 4-8 through fun learning experiences.

The program empowers young girls to learn from each other and build confidence in a secure and positive space and offers learner-driven experiences to prepare them for success in the digital world.

The fall cohort of Girls Who Game has a unique challenge: to create Minecraft worlds that reinforce traditional practices and culture through the game, familiarity with the reservation homeland, and reinforce language learning by reflecting the current way of life and the traditional Apache language.

Through this challenge, elders are engaged in a collaborative leadership role. The Tribal Advisory Council educates and advises students as they build this Minecraft world.

They are working with Hesperus, a non-profit founded in 2020 that supports tribal communities with education, training and employment opportunities through technology.

Chris Key, board member and cofounder of Hesperus and a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe applauded the partnership.

“Hesperus and the Girls Who Game program provide digital literacy, coding, teamwork, collaboration, and leadership to these girls at San Carlos Apache, providing a computer science program and a path to a STEM career where none was visible in our tribal schools before,” he said.

Hesperus partners with leading companies and nonprofits to create digital equity in tribal areas. Maia Wagner, Director of Giving and Impact at Dell Technologies, said that Dell’s partnership with Hesperus has been impactful.

“The Girls who Game program enables children to gain mastery of digital tools and skills that are critical to accessing jobs and meeting basic needs,” Wagner said. “Dell’s partnership with Hesperus has helped the program accomplish the unique goals of the San Carlos Apache community, demonstrating that technology is a tool for progress and cultural preservation”

Hesperus engages with tribal members, teachers, and students and manages the program onsite on the reservation. The organization also supports the program at San Carlos Apache through an organized committee of tribal elders, community stakeholders and members of the tribal leadership team to ensure accurate cultural and language education for San Carlos Apache youth.