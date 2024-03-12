OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, March 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

‘Oppenheimer,’ Lily Gladstone hit SAG, Academy Awards
Lily Gladstone wins for “Killers of the Flower Moon” at Screen Actors Guild, loses at Academy Awards

Lily Gladstone accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for “Killers of the Flower Moon” during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lily Gladstone accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for “Killers of the Flower Moon” during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 12:49 p.m.

“Oppenheimer” continued to steamroll through Hollywood’s awards season on Feb. 24, winning the top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The night’s most thrilling win went to Lily Gladstone for female actor in a leading role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” No category has been more hotly contested, with analysts evenly split between Gladstone and Emma Stone for “Poor Things.”

But Gladstone won and the crowd erupted. Stone, too, stood and vigorously applauded.

“We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it,” Gladstone said. “It’s so easy to distance ourselves. It’s so easy to close off, to stop feeling. And we all bravely keep feeling. And that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows. It brings visibility.”

And the Oscar goes to...

At the 96th Academy Awards March 10, however, the tables turned.

Stone beat Gladstone for Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as fellow nominees Annette Bening in “Nyad,” Carey Mulligan in “Maestro,” and Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Stone got emotional accepting the award on stage. She pointed the gold at Gladstone and said, “Lily, I share this with you.” Gladstone pressed her hands together over her mouth as if to say thank you.

This is Stone’s second Academy Award win, after La La Land in 2017.

“Oppenheimer” continued to shine at the Oscars, sweeping the stage with seven awards, including best picture, best director, film editing, score and cinematography.

Cillian Murphy won best actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer while Robert Downey Jr. nabbed best supporting actor for Admiral Lewis Strauss.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas