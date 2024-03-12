‘Oppenheimer,’ Lily Gladstone hit SAG, Academy Awards

Lily Gladstone wins for “Killers of the Flower Moon” at Screen Actors Guild, loses at Academy Awards

“Oppenheimer” continued to steamroll through Hollywood’s awards season on Feb. 24, winning the top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The night’s most thrilling win went to Lily Gladstone for female actor in a leading role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” No category has been more hotly contested, with analysts evenly split between Gladstone and Emma Stone for “Poor Things.”

But Gladstone won and the crowd erupted. Stone, too, stood and vigorously applauded.

“We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it,” Gladstone said. “It’s so easy to distance ourselves. It’s so easy to close off, to stop feeling. And we all bravely keep feeling. And that humanizes people. That brings people out of the shadows. It brings visibility.”

And the Oscar goes to...

At the 96th Academy Awards March 10, however, the tables turned.

Stone beat Gladstone for Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as fellow nominees Annette Bening in “Nyad,” Carey Mulligan in “Maestro,” and Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall.”

Stone got emotional accepting the award on stage. She pointed the gold at Gladstone and said, “Lily, I share this with you.” Gladstone pressed her hands together over her mouth as if to say thank you.

This is Stone’s second Academy Award win, after La La Land in 2017.

“Oppenheimer” continued to shine at the Oscars, sweeping the stage with seven awards, including best picture, best director, film editing, score and cinematography.

Cillian Murphy won best actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer while Robert Downey Jr. nabbed best supporting actor for Admiral Lewis Strauss.

