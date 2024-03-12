OFFERS
Oak Springs Chapter House renovation breaks ground

Oak Springs Chapter Community Service Coordinator Flavian Tabaha, Former Navajo Nation Council Delegate Edison Wauneka, Oak Springs Veterans Commander Linda Onesalt, Vice President of Oak Springs Chapter Darryle Nelson, Resources and Development Committee Chair Brenda Jesus, and Project Manager Jeffery Etscitty break ground on the new chapter project Feb. 23. (Photo/NNC)

Originally Published: March 12, 2024 1:16 p.m.

OAK SPRINGS, Ariz. — Navajo Nation Council Delegate Brenda Jesus joined officials from the Oak Springs Chapter during a groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 23 to celebrate the construction of the Oak Springs Chapter House kitchen addition and renovation project.

“This project is a long time coming and will provide much needed renovations and additions to the Oak Springs Chapter House,” said Resources and Development Committee Chair Brenda Jesus (Oaksprings, St. Michaels). “I commend the Navajo Nation Capital Projects Management department and the efforts of Andy Thomas and Leo Barber.”

Jesus acknowledged the efforts of the Oak Springs veterans who worked with the chapter officials to plan for the project.

“This exemplifies the interest and vision that you have for your community in Pine Springs and Oak Springs,” Jesus said during the groundbreaking.

photo

The project was funded using $4 million from the Navajo Nation’s Síhasin Fund that was allocated by former Council Delegate Jonathan Hale and was dispersed between the Oak Springs Chapter House and St. Michaels Chapter House. Additionally, former Council Delegate Edison Wauneka allocated $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The Navajo Nation Fiscal Recovery Funds request form and expenditures plan, prepared by Community Service Coordinator Favian Tabaha, outlines the project details. Dyron Murphy Architects is designated to initiate construction in spring 2024 with a targeted completion in 2025.

The Oak Springs Chapter House, constructed in 1974, is set for a transformative overhaul, encompassing a 6,260 square foot expansion featuring a commercial kitchen, shower, assembly area, restrooms, storage spaces, a mechanical room, and a main entrance. This project addresses essential needs and Covid-19 related concerns.

The funds were approved under the Navajo Nation Council Resolution CJN-29-22, designating infrastructure improvements as an ARPA/NNFRF eligible project. Despite the challenges of the facility’s age and past financial constraints, the Oak Springs Chapter will be conducting meetings during construction.

Information from Navajo Nation Council.

