New Winslow police chief brings over 30 years of law enforcement

The Winslow Chamber of Commerce introduced the city’s new police chief, Franklin Caldwell, at Good Morning Winslow in February.

Caldwell spoke about his first week on the job, dealing with the closure of Interstate 40 due to the snowy weather. This was a new experience as he previously lived in southern and central Arizona.

He was selected after ranking the highest during hiring panels with peer law enforcement, citizens, council and a public meet and greet, Winslow Chamber of Commerce said.

Franklin has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, in corrections and policing. He is also an accomplished adult higher education instructor and mentor. His experience includes teaching ethical behavior, community based relationship coursework, as well as working with youth groups in the area of education and avoidance of negative influences.

Caldwell was a police lieutenant and commander in the town of Florence, Arizona, and a police lieutenant in Maricopa County and the city of Surprise, Arizona.

“Chief Caldwell brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to serving our community with the highest level of professionalism,” the Winslow Police Department wrote on social media.