Museum of Northern Arizona honors Indigenous youth artists

Katasha Davis, 18, of Flagstaff High School, won first place for 2D Fine Arts at Museum of Northern Arizona’s 2024 Indigenous Art Competition. (Photo/MNA)

Katasha Davis, 18, of Flagstaff High School, won first place for 2D Fine Arts at Museum of Northern Arizona’s 2024 Indigenous Art Competition. (Photo/MNA)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 1:34 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Judges recognized young Indigenous artists for their storytelling, unique perspectives, use of color, and reflection on culture in the 2024 Indigenous Art Competition and Exhibition presented by the Museum of Northern Arizona.

Winning artists were awarded in four categories, with first-place honors going to students at Flagstaff High School, Page High School, Cromer Elementary and Flagstaff Junior Academy.

Photo Gallery

Museum of Northern Arizona Jr. Indigenous Art Competition winners

Young Adult Two-Dimensional Fine Arts:

First Place: Katasha Davis, Flagstaff High School

Second Place (tie): Justine Sloan, Coconino High School, and Micah Virgil Butler, Tuba City High School

Youth Two-Dimensional Fine Arts:

First Place: Shaunale K. Sloan, Cromer Elementary School

Second Place: Kennedy R. Belone, Cromer Elementary School

Young Adult Cultural Arts:

First Place: Jeweliena Tony, Page High School

Second Place: Isaac Naataanii Nelson, Page High School

Youth Cultural Arts:

First Place: Taylen Polelonema, Flagstaff Junior Academy

The contest judges included artists Janet Yazzie, Jonah Hill and Curtis Quam. The winning pieces appear with all 23 submissions in an online exhibit at musnaz.org/juniorart.

The Museum of Northern Arizona has been recognizing and supporting young artists for nearly 100 years. This is the fourth year the young Indigenous artists’ exhibit has been presented online.

