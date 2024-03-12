Museum of Northern Arizona honors Indigenous youth artists
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Judges recognized young Indigenous artists for their storytelling, unique perspectives, use of color, and reflection on culture in the 2024 Indigenous Art Competition and Exhibition presented by the Museum of Northern Arizona.
Winning artists were awarded in four categories, with first-place honors going to students at Flagstaff High School, Page High School, Cromer Elementary and Flagstaff Junior Academy.
Young Adult Two-Dimensional Fine Arts:
First Place: Katasha Davis, Flagstaff High School
Second Place (tie): Justine Sloan, Coconino High School, and Micah Virgil Butler, Tuba City High School
Youth Two-Dimensional Fine Arts:
First Place: Shaunale K. Sloan, Cromer Elementary School
Second Place: Kennedy R. Belone, Cromer Elementary School
Young Adult Cultural Arts:
First Place: Jeweliena Tony, Page High School
Second Place: Isaac Naataanii Nelson, Page High School
Youth Cultural Arts:
First Place: Taylen Polelonema, Flagstaff Junior Academy
The contest judges included artists Janet Yazzie, Jonah Hill and Curtis Quam. The winning pieces appear with all 23 submissions in an online exhibit at musnaz.org/juniorart.
The Museum of Northern Arizona has been recognizing and supporting young artists for nearly 100 years. This is the fourth year the young Indigenous artists’ exhibit has been presented online.
