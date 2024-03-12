OFFERS
Former Winslow High School baseball coach honored with new monument

Originally Published: March 12, 2024 2:16 p.m.

Winslow Mayor Roberta Wilcox-Cano honored Art Griffith Feb. 21 at the Vargas Field. Griffith spent 52 years with Winslow High School as a teacher and baseball coach. He was inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019. A new monument on the field celebrates his achievements. (Photos/Roberta Wilcox-Cano)

photo

photo

