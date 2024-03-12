Coconino County Sheriff warns residents of new local phone scams

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning following reports of phone scams targeting local residents.

Concerned citizens have contacted authorities reporting instances where callers claim to be affiliated with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office or another law enforcement agency.

In these fraudulent schemes, scammers pretend to be law enforcement officers and contact individuals, accusing them of various infractions such as failing to appear for jury duty, having outstanding warrants, being involved in civil matters, or owing fines. The perpetrators often use official-sounding titles or names, likely obtained from law enforcement websites or social media platforms.

The callers then inform their targets that fines must be paid immediately to avoid arrest warrants being issued.

However, it's crucial to note that no legitimate law enforcement agency will solicit funds or collect fines over the phone. Furthermore, jury summonses are typically sent through traditional mail, and any communication through alternative means should be treated as suspicious.

Individuals who receive such calls are advised to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office directly at (928) 774-4523 or their local law enforcement agency to verify the legitimacy of the claims. Additionally, residents can reduce the risk of falling victim to these scams by following some crime prevention tips:

• Always approach unsolicited phone calls, texts or emails with suspicion.

• Be wary of spoofed phone numbers and email addresses. If in doubt, hang up and independently verify the caller's identity by contacting the agency directly using a trusted phone number.

• Never give money or personal information to individuals with whom you have no prior connection and did not initiate contact.

• Trust your instincts: If a caller makes you feel uncomfortable or their claims seem dubious, trust your instincts and end the call.

Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or attempted scams to law enforcement promptly.

