OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, March 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Casting call opens for Navajo translator, voice talent in Route 66 documentary

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 1:25 p.m.

There is a casting call for a translator and voice artist for the documentary “Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road.”

The film explores how women overcame segregation and gender discrimination on America’s most beloved road.

There is an 8-minute film segment about women working at the Navajo Ordnance Depot during World War II that the production would like translated into Navajo. The pay is $300.

Casting directors are looking for a female 25 years or older who is bilingual in Navajo and English.

To send in your audition, please email katrinaparks@mac.com.

Contact Navajo Nation TV & Film for free assistamce with audition recordings at (928) 871-7826 or nntvf.servicerequest@navajo-nsn.gov.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas