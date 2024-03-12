Casting call opens for Navajo translator, voice talent in Route 66 documentary
There is a casting call for a translator and voice artist for the documentary “Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road.”
The film explores how women overcame segregation and gender discrimination on America’s most beloved road.
There is an 8-minute film segment about women working at the Navajo Ordnance Depot during World War II that the production would like translated into Navajo. The pay is $300.
Casting directors are looking for a female 25 years or older who is bilingual in Navajo and English.
To send in your audition, please email katrinaparks@mac.com.
Contact Navajo Nation TV & Film for free assistamce with audition recordings at (928) 871-7826 or nntvf.servicerequest@navajo-nsn.gov.
