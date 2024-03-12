Around Winslow: March 13

Psychic Fair March 15-16

There will be a psychic fair at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center March 15 from noon-5 p.m. and March 16 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will be intuitive readers, energy facilitators, healers and holistic vendors. For more information call (928) 587-5171.

Spirit of Winslow Ghost Walk March 15-16

Are you intrigued by the paranormal? Join us for the inaugural Ghost Walk outside in downtown Winslow, using dowsing rods and equipment to detect spirits.March 15-16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45. Visit heatherlena.com for more information.

Free Gardening Class March 20

The Winslow Chamber of Commerce is hosting a gardening class March 20, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Topics will be watering, fertilizing and pest management.

Easter Egg Hunt March 30

Indoor pool parking lot will host an easter egg hunt on Easter Day, March 30 at 10 a.m. Winslow arts council will be taking free photos of attendees with the Easter bunny. Call the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714 for more information.

Free Tax Aide Winslow

There is free tax prep for all with IRS certified prepareres through the AARP Foundation every Friday through April 12, at the Winslow Senior Center, 212 E. 2nd Street. Appointments are required. Call (928) 919-9277 to make an appointment or go to taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a Pre-K story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & fall prevention

Tai Chi is being offered on Mondays, 11 a.m. - noon, through March. At the Winslow Girl Scout House, corner of Loy Engelhardt Way and N. Colorado Avenue. For questions contact Ellen Parker, NACOG Aging Health and Wellness Supervisor, at (928) 213-5245.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd Street.

