Applications now being accepted for Grand Canyon Trust 2024 LeaderShift Scholars

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Trust has announced it is accepting applications for the 2024 LeaderShift Scholars program. This immersive nine-day outdoor environmental justice advocacy training, set against the backdrop of the Colorado Plateau, will run from August 10-18, offering up to 12 scholars an opportunity to delve deep into environmental and social justice issues in Native communities.

The LeaderShift program aims to empower young individuals aged 18-27 with a passion for environmental justice, offering them a chance to explore, learn, and engage with local communities across the Colorado Plateau. With scholarships covering expenses such as $150 stipends, meals, and transportation, plus gear-lending options, the program seeks to remove barriers and open doors to those committed to making a difference.

"The closure of the coal-powered Navajo Generating Station has left a legacy of health disparities and a broken economy for Navajo and Hopi people,” explains Amber Benally, Just Transition manager at the Grand Canyon Trust, who will accompany scholars on their travels. “The ‘just transition’ movement on the Colorado Plateau aims to shift power to Native communities as they rebuild their economies, and young people play a crucial role in demanding a transition to a more regenerative economy. We believe those who feel the effects of climate change first should be trained in environmental and social justice advocacy, so they can go back and uplift their own communities

Participants will travel to sites such as Tuba City, Kykotsmovi Village, and the Grand Canyon itself. They will engage directly with local communities, learn about energy extraction, and witness firsthand the transition toward more sustainable economies. The program also delves into the historical context of coal mining on Navajo and Hopi lands, connecting scholars with families who have been impacted by this legacy.

"The space we created, the humor we expressed, the support we gave and received... that's what LeaderShift was about for me," shares Boisiu Dewangyumptewa, a 2023 LeaderShift Scholar, reflecting on his experience. " I’m appreciative of everyone’s open mindedness as we explored the backyard of the local Indigenous communities. It is a different experience to live and breathe on Black Mesa during the summer time, but I feel that what we experienced helped us realize the importance and depth of what this area truly means to the communities that have been and will be here for generations to come."

Applications for the 2024 LeaderShift program are open until May 31 at 5 p.m. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply at grandcanyontrust.org/leadershift. For further inquiries, contact risingleaders@grandcanyontrust.org.