Victim Witness Services offers healing weaving classes

Victim Witness Services offers Healing Through Weaving to the community of Tuba City for victims of crime. Weaving brings harmony and strength back to the people suffering and/or struggling. The workshop is offered In Tuba City Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visit vwsnaz.org for more information or call (833) 842-8460 if you are in crisis. (Photos/Victim Witness Services)