Tue, March 05
Victim Witness Services offers healing weaving classes

Originally Published: March 5, 2024 10:45 a.m.

Victim Witness Services offers Healing Through Weaving to the community of Tuba City for victims of crime. Weaving brings harmony and strength back to the people suffering and/or struggling. The workshop is offered In Tuba City Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visit vwsnaz.org for more information or call (833) 842-8460 if you are in crisis. (Photos/Victim Witness Services)

