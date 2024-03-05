Theatrikos’ auditions for Men on Boats March 10-11 in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Theatrikos Theatre Company in Flagstaff is seeking experienced and new actors for a historical Colorado whitewater performance of Men on Boats.

Despite the name Men on Boats, there are no men in this cast, according to the theater company. The cast will be made up of an all-female cast.

“I’m talking about racially diverse actors who are female-identifying, trans-identifying, gender fluid and/or non-gender-conforming,” stated Sara Bendel Ryan, director for Men on Boats.



The director is especially looking for women of color.



“If you can play the harmonica or are willing to learn, that’s great. Also, this is a physically demanding show. There aren’t real boats, of course, but actors carry prop boats and act like they’re getting tossed around on the river,” the company stated.

Theatrikos is looking for experienced actors as well as new actors.



“We love discovering new talent,” the company stated.

All roles are open and everyone is welcome to come to the audition. Actors from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to audition. The theater will cast 12 adults between the ages of 18 to 80.

For the audition, actors will be asked to read select scenes from the script. There is no need to prepare monologue and all levels of experience are welcome.

Auditions take place March 10-11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 W Cherry Road in Flagstaff. Callbacks will be made March 13 and performances are scheduled between May 17—June 2 at Theatrikos and June 9 in Cottonwood.

More information is available from Theatrikos Theatre Company at theatre@theatrikos.com.