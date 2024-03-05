OFFERS
Teams shine at Baker Middle School Invite

Originally Published: March 5, 2024 12:17 p.m.

At the Feb. 17 Baker Middle School Invite, Baker Middle School’s girls’ team secured the gold, while Page Middle School claimed victory for the boys. Tsehootsooi Middle School’s girls and Baker Middle School’s boys secured runner-up positions, while Piñon Accelerated Middle School secured third place for both genders. In consolidation, Holbrook Jr. High School’s girls and Tsehootsooi Middle School’s boys were recognized for their commendable performances at the event. (Submitted photos)

The Baker Middle School Colts girls basketball team also captured the 2024 Northern Arizona Interscholastic Conference Division 1 Girls Championship.

