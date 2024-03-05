OFFERS
Rose Fowler: Grand Canyon Cultural Demonstration Program March 5-7

Originally Published: March 5, 2024 2:29 p.m.

Rose Fowler, a Diné (Navajo) silversmith, will be at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center on the South Rim March 5-7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

photo

(Photos/NPS)

Fowler is known for her intricate and unique designs that incorporate traditional Navajo design elements with contemporary styles.

"It's not often a person can say they have devoted over 50 years to their craft, but Rose Fowler can proudly say she has been a silversmith for 51 years," The National Park Service wrote. "Rose learned how to be a silversmith from her husband and perfected the craft. In addition to creating jewelry, she was taught at 10-years-old to weave wedding baskets by her mother, grandmother, and aunts.

Rose wishes to educate people about her culture through her work. She will be at the Grand Canyon South Rim Visitor Center from Tuesday through Thursday, March 5th - 7th, and be demonstrating her craft and culture from 10am - 4pm.

