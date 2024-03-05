Northern Arizona Book Festival to spotlight Indigenous voices

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona Book Festival is set to return April 5-15 promising a variety of literary events and activities for all ages. From readings to poetry slams, workshops to live performances, the festival aims to celebrate literature in all its forms while spotlighting Indigenous voices.

The festival, which will take place both in-person and online, will feature an array of local and regional authors, including prominent figures from the Diné and Hopi communities. Notable participants include the Emerging Diné Writers’ Institute, Abalone Mountain Press, the Chapter House Journal of the Institute of American Indian Arts and Mesa Media, dedicated to promoting Hopi language and authors.

Executive Director Lawrence Lenhart expressed excitement about the festival's focus on Indigenous-centric performances, zine making, translation slams and more.

"By thinking outside of the book, we are able to collaborate with and invest in all forms of literary infrastructure across the Colorado Plateau," Lenhart said.

The festivities will kick off with a local author signing at Bright Side Bookshop April 5, leading up to a weekend packed with literary delights. Events include a literary bike ride and poetry tour, poetry open mics and Flagstaff's renowned Poetry Slam.

President Margarita Cruz highlighted the festival's diverse programming, which encompasses traditional readings, jazz and poetry open mics, writing workshops and youth-led activities.

"It surprises me how much I learn or get to enjoy what others come out of the festival with," Cruz said.

The main event on April 12 will feature a welcome back reading with acclaimed poets such as Jodie Hollander and Melissa Sevigny, along with a keynote reading from Natalie Diaz, winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.

On April 13, downtown Flagstaff will be abuzz with over a dozen local publishers, workshops, and live performances in Heritage Square. Attendees can expect a range of activities, including readings, a Haiku Death Match, creative writing sessions and more.

Board Secretary Will Cordeiro emphasized the festival's inclusive approach, with programs focusing on young readers, Indigenous literature and environmental humanities.

"It's not just a book festival in the traditional sense," Cordeiro explained. "It's a place where the whole array of the region's arts and culture can be celebrated, shared and exchanged within our community.”

The festival will also extend its reach to other locations in Flagstaff, hosting events such as the NDN Girl Book Club and an indigenous-centric publishing panel. Additionally, the Sedona Poetry Slam will return for its second year, featuring poets from across the region.

April 13 will see the continuation of events, including "Book It," a fun run book drive, and a unique light operetta titled "Pop Goes the Ferret," based on Lenhart's environmental book "Backvalley Ferrets."

Established in 1997, the Northern Arizona Book Festival aims to reflect the literary interests and cultural issues of the Colorado Plateau region.