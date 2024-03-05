OFFERS
Tue, March 05
Navajo Council seeks support for Navajo Mountain Road

Left to right, Utah State Senator Nate Blouin, Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, Representative Joel Briscoe, and Representative Gay Lynn Bennion. (Photo/NNC)

Originally Published: March 5, 2024 11:28 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The Navajo Nation Council continues to secure match funding through the state of Utah for an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) crucial to the development of the Navajo Mountain road project.

During a meeting at the Utah State Capitol Feb. 29, Speaker Shaandiin Parrish and Council Delegate Crystalyne Curley engaged with Utah Senate Executive Appropriations Committee Chair Jerry W. Stevenson and Vice Chair Donovan L. Ipson to discuss the significance of the road project. The development aims to improve accessibility, connectivity and economic prospects for both Navajo and non-Navajo communities in the region.

Curley emphasized the long-standing commitment of the Navajo Nation to this project, despite challenges in securing state funding. The council has pledged nearly half of the estimated $4 million required for the EIS, with $1 million allocated by the Navajo Division of Transportation.

“We’ve been advocating for this road development for over 15 years,” Curley said. “Our aim is to enhance infrastructure, reduce emergency response times, improve student transportation and bolster economic and tourism opportunities in the region.”

Parrish, a native of the area, stressed the project’s significance in fostering economic growth and enhancing quality of life for Navajo people.

