Tue, March 05
Law and Order Committee addresses safety concerns at Whitehorse High School

Law and Order Committee members Council Delegate Nathan Notah, left, Council Delegate Steven Arviso, and Vice-Chairwoman Cherilyn Yazzie listen to reports regarding school safety issues. (Photo/NNC)

Originally Published: March 5, 2024 11:36 a.m.

ANETH, Utah — In a public hearing at Whitehorse High School Feb. 26, the Law and Order Committee met to discuss the rising trend of violence within the community, especially within the school system. The meeting, attended by stakeholders including representatives from the San Juan School District and Facilitators of Innovative Education, Leadership, Development, and Sustainability (FIELDS), shed light on the challenges exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cherilyn Yazzie, Vice Chair of the LOC, emphasized the committee’s dedication to protecting Navajo communities and empowering youth. Superintendent Christine Fitzgerald and Principal Kim Schaefer of the San Juan School District presented reports detailing the alarming surge in violent incidents, attributed to pandemic-related challenges.

Fitzgerald highlighted the pressing need for law enforcement presence, citing difficulties in securing a resource officer due to jurisdictional issues and competition within law enforcement. Discussions at the state legislative level are ongoing regarding the implementation of mandates for school resource officers, but collaboration among Navajo Nation, schools, and the state is deemed necessary for effective implementation.

Schaefer provided statistics on drug-related incidents and violence within the school environment, underscoring the importance of having a resource officer to ensure student safety. In response, the LOC emphasized the necessity for collaborative efforts between schools, chapter houses, and law enforcement.

Council Delegate Nathan Notah stressed the significance of proactive outreach to at-risk youth and leveraging local governance structures for community empowerment. Despite challenges, initiatives like the FIELDS program offer hope by providing vocational training and career opportunities to Navajo youth.

Navajo Police Chief Daryl Noon addressed concerns about the lack of law enforcement presence, attributing the challenge to hiring difficulties and competitive wages outside the Navajo Nation. Chief Noon urged community support for law enforcement recruitment efforts and emphasized the need for programs to encourage young scholars to pursue careers in law enforcement.

Plans for a new police substation within the Aneth community were discussed, recognizing the critical need for law enforcement support. The LOC expressed gratitude to the Aneth community for their participation and reiterated their commitment to addressing safety concerns.

