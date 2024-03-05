Five arrested for train burglary in Joseph City

JOSEPH CITY, Ariz. - Five men are being held at Navajo County Jail for allegedly robbing a BNSF train in Joseph City March 1, according to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 5:27 p.m., Navajo County deputies responded to the Jack Rabbit Trading Post in Joseph City for a report of suspicious activity near the BNSF Railway. Deputies discovered there was damage to a train boxcar, according to a March 4 press release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputies were given a vehicle description while on the way to the incident. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and located five individuals. Inside of the vehicle were tools that could be used to cut locks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security were called to assist with the case.

The individuals were taken into custody and have been identified as Eren Morales-Sepulveda, 28; Osiele Morales-Sepulveda,19; Oscar Morales-Sepulveda, 18; Jesus Ruiz-Urias, 20; and Adan Morales-Mendivil, 26.

They were arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The sheriff’s office updated the report shortly after it was released to specify that all subjects are being held on an immigration hold.