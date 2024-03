Around the Rez: March 6

Uranium Film Festival March 7-8

Films will be screened March 7-8 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Ariz. This is a free event for the community. First come, first serve. Check out uraniumfilmfestival.org for films, times and more information.

Canyon de Chelly Running Camp March 18-22

Limited to 15 participants ages 12-18. Apply by March 15. Call 928-674-5500 or email Jyazzie@NPS.gov.

Easter Contest for Fatherless Boys

Mentor Me Ministries, a Christian ministry for fatherless boys, has an Easter contest and the rewards are free sports and game items. What does Easter mean? Call or text 1-800-787-5044 with a biblical answer.

Free Tax Help in Tuba City

Coconino County has been offering free tax help in Tuba City for over 10 years now at at County Supervisor Lena Fowler's office, 46 Maple Street. Staff and volunteers are all IRS certified tax preparers. By appointment only through April 8. Monday intake only and pick-up on Friday. Open 10 a.m. - noon and 1-3 p.m. Call 928-283-4518.

Free Tax Help in Sheep Springs

The Tooh' Haltsooi council of Naataanii (Sheep Spring) Chapter is offering free in-person income tax preperation services. Mondays only from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment needed. This is through AARP, open to anyone but especially ages 50+ and those that can't afford paid tax prep.

Women's Bible Study Mondays

A ladies Bible study is offered on Mondays at 6:15 p.m. Located at the Across Nations campus at the KHAC radio station in Tse Bonito, N.M. For more information, call (505) 371-5587.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

A 12-step support meeting will be held at the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

