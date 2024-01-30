OFFERS
Rumble on the Mountain returns to Flagstaff Feb. 3

Event organizer Ed Kabotie shares issues facing Native people at a previous Rumble on the Mountain. (Photo courtesy Rumble on the Mountain)

Originally Published: January 30, 2024 11:31 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Rumble on The Mountain 10 will take place at the historic Orpheum Theater Feb. 3 in Flagstaff from 3-10 p.m.

The show will feature Native American award-winning, reggae-rock band Innastate, Grammy-nominated Dine’ musician and activist Radmilla Cody, celebrated acoustic metal singer/songwriter Sage Bond, Hopi singer/composer Ryon Polequaptewa, the high elevation sounds of Summit Dub Squad, IrieZona Reggae Rock with Ed Kabotie & Tha ‘Yoties, upcoming Nava-Hopi metal sensation Icy Whisper, and education, calls to action, and wisdom from HaulNo, Vernon Masayesva, Bucky Preston as well as a delegation from Havasupai.

More information and tickets are available from the Orpheum Theater and on facebook.com/RumbleOnTheMountainAZ.

