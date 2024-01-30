Hopi Tribal members offer cultural demonstrations through Feb. 1

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Hopi weaver and painter Ahkima Honyumptewa along with Hopi beader Marie Honyumptewa will be offering cultural demonstration programs at the South Rim Visitor Center.



Ahkima, a member of the snake clan, has been an artist since he was young, painting mostly kachinas, along with landscapes, people and animals. Weaving is something he learned later, when encouraged by family and friends. Over the years, Ahkima has mastered the traditional Hopi styles and patterns and he also creates contemporary blankets and clothing. The quality of his work has been recognized by collectors from around the world.

Marie has been beading since she was in grade school. Beadwork is not a traditional Hopi art form, however, she was familiar with and incorporated Hopi symbols to create unique items.

“Creating art comes from the heart and I enjoy expressing my Tribe’s symbols in another art form,” Marie said.

The Honyumptewas will be demonstrating Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center on the South Rim.