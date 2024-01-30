Council seeks $6 million in emergency relief funds

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council greenlit Legislation No. 0018-24 Jan. 24, allocating nearly $6 million from the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund Balance to assist Navajo communities in recovering from recent heavy snow and mud impacts.

If signed into law by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, the resolution will distribute $3.85 million to the 110 chapters and approximately $2.1 million to the Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management.

Introduced by Council Delegate George Tolth during the Winter Council Session Jan. 23, the emergency measure aims to address pressing needs, particularly in rural areas where many communities and families require assistance.

With unanimous support from the council, the legislation also includes a directive to expedite fund delivery within 10 days of the resolution’s effective date, involving the Office of Management and Budget, Office of the Controller, and the Division of Community Development.

Speaker Crystalyne Curley expressed gratitude towards the council members for their collaboration and Delegate Tolth for sponsoring the bill, emphasizing its focus on aiding elders and those affected in remote areas. She urged President Buu Nygren’s support for the resolution.

Under the resolution, each chapter will receive $35,000 to alleviate winter weather impacts. Once certified by the Speaker of the Council and delivered to the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, the President will have ten days to review the resolution.