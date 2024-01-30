Council overrides Nygren on virtual meetings

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – In a decisive move during the Winter Council Session on Jan. 23, the Navajo Nation Council unanimously voted 17-0 to override President Buu Nygren’s veto of a resolution permitting virtual attendance at chapter meetings.

Introduced by Council Delegate Vince James (Jeddito, Cornfields, Ganado, Kin Dah Lichíí, Steamboat) during the Naabik’iyati’ Committee session Dec. 28, the legislation offers chapters the option to implement virtual participation procedures for community members, emphasizing flexibility in meeting arrangements.

James clarified that the resolution doesn’t mandate virtual attendance but grants chapters autonomy.

“It gives each chapter the right to choose whether or not they will allow virtual attendance and adopt their own virtual meeting policies,” Chair James said on Dec. 28. “The intent is to provide chapters with an additional resource to address issues like meeting quorum, meeting attendance, and community engagement.”

The original legislation, passed by the Navajo Nation Council in October, was vetoed by Nygren Nov. 3, citing concerns over virtual verification of chapter membership for voting and community engagement.

James emphasized the benefits of virtual attendance, highlighting its role in facilitating quorum establishment and enhancing community involvement.

The vote in favor of Legislation No. 0255-23, requiring a two-thirds majority, ensures its enactment pending certification by the Speaker of the Council.