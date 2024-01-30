OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Tue, Jan. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Council overrides Nygren on virtual meetings

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 30, 2024 7:10 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – In a decisive move during the Winter Council Session on Jan. 23, the Navajo Nation Council unanimously voted 17-0 to override President Buu Nygren’s veto of a resolution permitting virtual attendance at chapter meetings.

Introduced by Council Delegate Vince James (Jeddito, Cornfields, Ganado, Kin Dah Lichíí, Steamboat) during the Naabik’iyati’ Committee session Dec. 28, the legislation offers chapters the option to implement virtual participation procedures for community members, emphasizing flexibility in meeting arrangements.

James clarified that the resolution doesn’t mandate virtual attendance but grants chapters autonomy.

“It gives each chapter the right to choose whether or not they will allow virtual attendance and adopt their own virtual meeting policies,” Chair James said on Dec. 28. “The intent is to provide chapters with an additional resource to address issues like meeting quorum, meeting attendance, and community engagement.”

The original legislation, passed by the Navajo Nation Council in October, was vetoed by Nygren Nov. 3, citing concerns over virtual verification of chapter membership for voting and community engagement.

James emphasized the benefits of virtual attendance, highlighting its role in facilitating quorum establishment and enhancing community involvement.

The vote in favor of Legislation No. 0255-23, requiring a two-thirds majority, ensures its enactment pending certification by the Speaker of the Council.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas