Coconino County opens new elections center in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Elections Department opened a new elections center in Flagstaff last week. The ribbon cutting ceremony took place Jan. 22, and was attended by local dignitaries, including Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

The new Elections Center, spanning 9,000-square-feet, provides space for the entire Elections Department staff to work on-site, consolidating operations under one roof. The Center emphasizes County leadership’s commitment to integrity and transparency of election administration processes. Drawing on best practices and feedback from partners, like the Arizona Secretary of State and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Election Center incorporates accessibility, transparency, and security in the administration of elections in Coconino County. The facility is equipped with tools and resources to conduct candidate filing, ballot tabulation, and statutory hand audits accurately and precisely.

"Having separate rooms for ballot tabulation, as well as the hand-count audits, permits our staff to be more efficient in counting the votes by allowing these functions to be conducted simultaneously," said Jeronimo Vasquez, Chair of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and Supervisor for District 2. "Also, each room has windows for observers to see and document every step of the tabulation process."

The new facility helps uphold the core values of democracy and empowers our community to make a meaningful impact through their vote.

The event also featured a screening of the documentary "No Time to Fail," presented by The Carter Center.

"Transparent and credible elections are a cornerstone of the Carter Center's work. The Center commends Coconino County election officials for ensuring that their new Elections Center will be a reliable source of information for voters and will help strengthen ties between election officials and the local community," said David Carroll, director of the Carter Center’s Democracy Program.

Following the screening of the documentary, they welcomed Rob Rock, Rhode Island's Deputy Secretary of State and one of the leaders featured in the movie, to engage in a Q&A session.

By collaborating with the center and utilizing its guidance materials, Coconino County Elections empowers its full-time, temporary, and volunteer elections staff to deliver services.

For more information about Coconino County Elections, including polling locations, candidate filings, financial disclosures, and other services, visit coconino.az.gov/Elections.