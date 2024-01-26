Northern Arizona bank robbing suspect arrested

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An alleged serial bank robber was arrested by the Flagstaff Police Department Jan. 12.

George Villas, 33, of Flagstaff, was arrested in connection with three bank robberies in the last two months, including an attempted bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank at 300 N. Williamson Avenue in Winslow.

On the afternoon of Jan. 8, a masked individual approached a teller station, displayed a small pepper spray canister and asked the teller for money. When the request was not met, the individual sprayed the pepper spray and fled the bank on foot.

The next afternoon, the suspect wore a mask and white hoodie, and demanded money from a bank teller at the Coconino Federal Bank in east Flagstaff.

The Winslow Police Department helped in Villas arrest.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, contact Detective Sergeant Thermen at (928) 289-2431