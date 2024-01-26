OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sun, Jan. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Northern Arizona bank robbing suspect arrested

George Villas, 33, of Flagstaff, was arrested Jan. 12 in connection with three Northern Arizona bank robberies. (Photo/Winslow Police Department)

George Villas, 33, of Flagstaff, was arrested Jan. 12 in connection with three Northern Arizona bank robberies. (Photo/Winslow Police Department)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 26, 2024 8:29 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An alleged serial bank robber was arrested by the Flagstaff Police Department Jan. 12.

George Villas, 33, of Flagstaff, was arrested in connection with three bank robberies in the last two months, including an attempted bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank at 300 N. Williamson Avenue in Winslow.

On the afternoon of Jan. 8, a masked individual approached a teller station, displayed a small pepper spray canister and asked the teller for money. When the request was not met, the individual sprayed the pepper spray and fled the bank on foot.

The next afternoon, the suspect wore a mask and white hoodie, and demanded money from a bank teller at the Coconino Federal Bank in east Flagstaff.

The Winslow Police Department helped in Villas arrest.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, contact Detective Sergeant Thermen at (928) 289-2431

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas