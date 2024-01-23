OFFERS
Tuba City girls basketball gets win over Alchesay

Trece Tsingine shoots over defenders in action earlier this year. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 7:40 a.m.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — In the heart of the 3A North alignment, the Tuba City Warriors, under the guidance of Head Coach Kim Williams, have been navigating a competitive landscape this season. The team is now 2-5 in the 3A North Region and 4-6 in the 3A Conference.

photo

Eriana Begay gets off a shot in an earlier game this year. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

On Jan. 6, the team faced the Alchesay Falcons in a regional match; the Warriors experienced a setback with a 40-63 loss.

In an intense regional matchup, the Warriors faced a close 62-60 loss against the Monument Valley Mustangs Jan. 9.

Bouncing back, the Warriors secured a dominant 55-14 victory against the Hopi Bruins Jan. 11.

In a closely contested regional match, the Warriors fell short with a 39-46 loss against the Window Rock Fighting Scouts.

The Warriors faced another tough regional challenge, experiencing a 36-49 loss against the Page Sand Devils Jan. 18.

Ending on a high note, the Warriors secured a thrilling 59-55 victory against the Alchesay Falcons, showcasing their grit and determination. The team continues to strive for success as they navigate the rest of the season.

Their next home game is Jan. 27 with Ganado at 6 p.m.

