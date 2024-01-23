Top awards for Monument Valley wrestlers
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 7:35 a.m.
Monument Valley wrestlers participated in the Sand Devil Wrestling Classic Jan. 20. Mustang Joseph Rodriguez received the 2024 Albert “Cujo” Yazzie Award for Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler. Several mustangs took home awards, including Justin Yazzie, Joseph Rodriguez, Jaron Anagal, Cheyenne Jones, Emily Curley, Kylee Bailey, Delroy Johnson and Leander Tsinigine. (Photos/MVHS)
