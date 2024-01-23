Seth Damon leaves Navajo Council for job with New Mexico Indian Affairs

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Council Delegate Seth Damon (Bááháálí, Chichiltah, Manuelito, Tsé Lichíí’, Rock Springs, Tsayatoh), former Speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, announced that he will resign as a member of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, effective Jan. 22, to accept the position of deputy secretary for the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department.

Damon made the announcement in Window Rock during a meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee, which he previously chaired under the 23rd Navajo Nation Council. He has served as an elected member of the council since January 2015, representing the communities of Bááháálí, Chichiltah, Manuelito, Tsé Lichíí’, Rock Springs, and Tsayatoh.

“We have an opportunity to change lives. That’s what each one of us is doing here. We are here to make a better tomorrow for our people. I’m so grateful for the opportunity that my chapters have given me to be their voice in Council,” Damon said. “I’m also grateful for the things we’ve done from overhauling opportunities for Navajo Veterans, introducing the first Permanent Trust Fund Five Year Plan, to changing our procurement policies to get our ARPA dollars spent.”

As a member of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, Damon was also selected by his colleagues to serve as the chair of the Eastern Navajo Land Commission and the New Mexico delegates’ caucus.

“Over the years, Speaker Damon has led many initiatives that benefit our Nation to this day. We are very grateful for his service to the Navajo people and we pray for his continued success as he serves the state of New Mexico and tribal nations. We look forward to honoring him for his service as a member of the council on the opening day of the winter council session,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

In accordance with the Navajo Nation Election Code, once the Navajo Election Administration declares a vacancy the speaker has the authority to appoint an individual, on an interim basis, to fill the vacant seat with the recommendation of the affected chapters, until a special election is held.

Information provided by Navajo Nation Council.