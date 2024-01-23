Mustafa G. Boxwala joins Tuba City Regional Health

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation announced that Mustafa Boxwala has joined the organization as a hematologist oncology specialist in Tuba City, Arizona.

Boxwala, came to the U.S. from India in 1983. An oncologist is a medical practitioner qualified to diagnose and treat tumors.

Boxwala said he got into medicine, indirectly.

“I had no burning desire to be a doctor, (until) I got into medicine. But once I got into medicine I started really liking it and that’s when I decided that is what I want to do, so I decided to come to America and make something out of it,” Boxwala said.

In India, the education system is different, he said. “I was good in science so I got into science. Then briefly went into engineering and I didn’t like it so i went into biology.”

Boxwala said he received top grades and ended up in medicine.



Upon graduation, Boxwala completed his residency in Michigan and received an oncology fellowship. He then practiced oncology from 1991 to 2018 at Beaumont Hospital, in Royal Oak Michigan. At Beaumont, a nationally ranked hospital, Boxwala practiced with seven oncologist and about 40 other support staff in a private setting.

In December 2018, Boxwala retired and began conducting other medical work in other hospitals until a recruiter called him about working in Tuba City.

“A recruiter told me there was an opening in Tuba City,” he said. “I got some information about Tuba City from him and did my own research and I liked it. I had never worked with Native American people before. So, one of the reasons I was interested was because I wanted to learn more and see for myself. And I liked the remoteness of the place. I am interested in spirituality and spiritual knowledge.”

During his time off, Boxwala plans to do some site seeing and visit Grand Canyon National Park.

Boxwala said what he enjoys most about being an oncologist is taking care of patients.



“I like to be a doctor where I can take care of a patient from beginning to end of diagnosis. I am not interested in administrative hassles,” he said.



“In other places, you have a lot of lung cancer,” he said. “You don’t see that here at Tuba City. But there is a little bit more stomach cancer here.”

Information provided by TCRHCC