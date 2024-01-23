Winslow Bulldogs wrestling participated in the Girls Doc Wright Wrestling Invitational in Page. Tatum Estrada won the 132 division. The team placed third, with 125 points, out of 26 schools. The Bullodgs boys team placed 26 out of 38 schools. (Photos/Josue Barrios/El Big Guy Photography)

Photo Gallery Lady Bulldogs place third at Doc Wright Wrestling Invite