Intersect Media joins Arizona Multimedia Ad Co-op

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Intersect Media has partnered with the Arizona Multimedia Advertising Co-Op, emerging from the merger of the Arizona Newspapers Association and the Arizona Broadcasters Association. This consortium, comprising select newspapers, aims to enhance advertising through digital and print media.

As of Jan. 2, Intersect Media is overseeing media planning and ad placement, which includes the Navajo-Hopi Observer and the Williams-Grand Canyon News.

Charlene Bisson, president and CEO of Independent Newsmedia said the partnership aligns with their mission to bolster revenue for all Arizona media partners while supporting journalistic pursuits.

“In this dynamic advertising landscape, Intersect Media emerges as more than an agency but a strategic partner in media planning and placement. Accounting for 30% of our previous association’s media placements, they tailor strategies precisely to customer needs—be it local, regional or national,” he said.

Collaborating with the Arizona Multimedia Advertising Co-op, Intersect Media plans to accelerate revenue opportunities in Arizona and beyond by unifying buyers and sellers across print and digital platforms, according to Jim Fogler, president and CEO of Intersect Media and the Florida Press Association.

“Safeguarding the First Amendment is crucial and our commitment extends to empowering our newspaper industry,” he said.

“Today’s focus is delivering precise audience targeting across various media channels—print, digital, TV, radio, social media, out-of-home and OTT media. Leveraging our expertise, we ensure advertisers reach their intended audience effectively, driving optimal returns on their investment,” said Carolyn Nolte, vice president of Intersect Media.

About Intersect Media

With a wealth of experience in traditional and digital marketing advertising, Intersect Media crafts cutting-edge marketing strategies and media plans, maximizing the impact of each brand or agency.

