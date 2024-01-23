OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 25
Holbrook movie theater wins award, grant

The Roxy Theater owner picks up the award for Business of the Year at the Holbrook Community Award Dinner Jan. 17. (Photo/Holbrook Chamber of Commerce)

Navajo
Originally Published: January 23, 2024 7:15 a.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Roxy Theater in Holbrook, the only movie theater on Route 66, won business of the year from the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce Jan. 17.

In addition, the theater is a recipient of the Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant, which it will use to complete needed repairs to cracked cement flooring and a leaking roof.

The Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant Program provides critical and flexible funding to businesses and attractions located along Route 66 that are majority women-owned or operated. The program is one in a series of “birthday gifts” to be given to Route 66 in the years leading up to the historic road’s one-hundredth birthday in 2026.

The Roxy Theater originally opened in 1954, and closed in 1994. After a renovation project, The theater was reopened in 2003. Haley Young, a Holbrook native who lives in Phoenix, bought the single-screen venue in 2022 from Richard and Stacy Nowell, who had owned it since 2013, according to route66news.com.

