Holbrook movie theater wins award, grant

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — The Roxy Theater in Holbrook, the only movie theater on Route 66, won business of the year from the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce Jan. 17.

In addition, the theater is a recipient of the Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant, which it will use to complete needed repairs to cracked cement flooring and a leaking roof.

The Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant Program provides critical and flexible funding to businesses and attractions located along Route 66 that are majority women-owned or operated. The program is one in a series of “birthday gifts” to be given to Route 66 in the years leading up to the historic road’s one-hundredth birthday in 2026.

The Roxy Theater originally opened in 1954, and closed in 1994. After a renovation project, The theater was reopened in 2003. Haley Young, a Holbrook native who lives in Phoenix, bought the single-screen venue in 2022 from Richard and Stacy Nowell, who had owned it since 2013, according to route66news.com.

